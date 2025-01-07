Telangana Bhu Bharati Bill: Process of framing rules for land administration begins

HYDERABAD: The Revenue department has initiated the process of framing rules for land administration under the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Bill, 2024.

The state Assembly passed the Bill on December 20 and the government sent it to the Governor to get his nod on December 30.

The new rules are aimed at guiding the Revenue administration in dealing with the applications. In the rules under Bhu Bharati Act, the government is likely to fix a time frame for disposal of applications. In the existing system, there is no fixed time to clear the applications, which invariably leads to land owners facing hardships, said a source.

Under the new rules, the tasks would assigned to designated officials, leaving no confusion as to who should deal with the applications. In the current system, the power to alter the revenue records rests with the district collectors but it would also show Tahasildar’s involvement. To avoid ambiguity, the Revenue department learns to look into past experiences while framing new rules.

Admin ‘mismanaged’ during BRS rule

According to sources, the land administration was “mismanaged” as there were no rules framed under The Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Book Act, 2020, which was introduced during the BRS regime.

The authorities are expecting that the Governor would give his nod to the Bhu Bharati Bill in February. They are gearing up for the immediate implementation of the proposed Act, soon after a gazette notification is issued.