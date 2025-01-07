Telangana governmet defends land allotment to IAMC

Sudarshan Reddy further explained that the IAMC’s governance structure, with the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and the state law minister serving as trustees, instills confidence among parties opting for institutional arbitration. He asserted that extending state support, including land and finances, is crucial for establishing an institution of international repute and fostering trust across various sectors of society.

Defending the state’s policy decision, the AG cited Supreme Court judgments, including Sachidanand Pandey & Others, which stress that such policy matters are best left to the discretion of the state and should not be interfered with in public interest unless there is evident harm. “No public interest suffers if the state chooses to support arbitration,” he argued.

Justice Lakshman, during the proceedings, underscored the importance of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation to address the burgeoning case backlog in courts. “The number of pending cases across the country has exceeded five crore. Promoting ADR methods is no longer optional but essential,” he said.

Justice Lakshman also shared insights from his visit to the judicial academy as the head of the HC mediation committee, where 70 advocates were being trained as mediators. The bench adjourned the hearing to January 28.