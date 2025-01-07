Telangana’s first green energy policy to be unveiled on January 9: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the BRS dispensation for not formulating any policy on energy during its 10-year rule, deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday announced that the state government would unveil the green energy policy on January 9.

Addressing the gathering after handing over appointment letters to 315 candidates selected for assistant engineer (AE) posts in TGGENCO, he said that the government is chalking out plans to generate an additional 20,000 MW of green energy in the state.

The deputy CM also said that the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will set up a thermal power plant at Naini Coal Block in Odisa. The SCCL, as part of its joint venture with GENCO, is also establishing another thermal power plant at Ramagundam, he added.

Alleging that the opposition parties were spreading false information on power cuts, he said that the government was ensuring uninterrupted power supply to all. “Electricity employees are working hard to ensure that quality power is supplied to households and industries,” he said.

Vikramarka, meanwhile, said that the government has prioritised resolving the issues of the unemployment. “The government has so far provided 56,000 jobs,” he added.