Theatre stampede: Allu Arjun visits injured boy in hospital

HYDERABAD: Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday visited the boy, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after suffering serious injury in a stampede at the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2'.

Arjun spent about 10 minutes there enquiring about the health condition of the boy Sritej, sources said.

During the actor's visit to the hospital, producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Venkata Ramana Reddy, popularly known as Dil Raju, was also present.

Police made heavy security arrangements at the hospital to prevent any untoward incidents during the actor's visit.

Earlier, Arjun was scheduled to visit the hospital on January 5 but the plan was cancelled.

The actor is named as accused No 11 in the case filed after a woman died and her eight-year-old son sustained serious injuries in the stampede on December 4.

The SHO of Ramgopalpet Police Station had issued a notice to Arjun regarding his proposed visit to the hospital and advised him to keep it confidential so that public order could be maintained in and around the hospital.