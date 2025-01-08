Atal Incubation Centre and T-Hub launch business incubation management programme

HYDERABAD: Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) and T-Hub launched the Business Incubation Management & Leadership (BIML) programme on Tuesday to enhance India’s startup ecosystem.

This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to equip incubation managers with the expertise to establish world-class incubation centres. The programme will focus on managing startup processes, stakeholder relationships, national policies, financial strategies, and legal compliance.

Through partnerships with academic institutions and industry leaders, the BIML programme leverages T-Hub’s network of mentors, corporates, and policymakers. Incubators will be developed in various fields, with participation from 15 institutions, including Hyderabad’s CVR College of Engineering and Sphoorthy Engineering College.

Rajesh Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub Foundation, highlighted that the programme will empower managers to drive innovation and entrepreneurship, advancing India’s startup ecosystem. Sujith Jagirdar, Interim CEO of T-Hub, emphasized the potential of India’s startup ecosystem and the programme’s role in nurturing successful startups.