Formula-E race case: ED summons KT Rama Rao on January 16 for questioning

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued a fresh notice to former Municipal minister KT Rama Rao, summoning him on January 16 for questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities in conducting the Formula-E race.

As per an earlier summons, Rama Rao was due to appear before the agency on January 7. However, he requested the ED to give him some more time since the High Court was due to pronounce its orders on his petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered in the case. ED officials considered his request and late on Monday, issued a fresh notice.

BRS leaders on Tuesday said that Rama Rao is a law-abiding citizen will appear before the agency to face his questioners.

Elsewhere, former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy has been directed to appear before the ED on January 8. He was earlier summoned on January 2, but had sought time.

MAUD former special chief secretary Arvind Kumar has been asked to appear on January 9. He was due to appear before the ED on January 3, but had sought two weeks to do so.

Arvind Kumar is due to appear before the ACB on Wednesday and BLN Reddy on Thursday, January 9.