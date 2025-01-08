If your conscience is clear, face probe: BJP MP Raghunandan on Formula-E race case

MEDAK: Medak BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday dared BRS working president KT Rama Rao to face the ACB and ED cases if his conscience is clear.

Speaking to reporters in Manoharabad, the BJP leader wondered why the former minister was hesitating to appear before probe agencies if he is not involved in any wrongdoing with the regard to the alleged Formula-E race scam.

“The high court has dismissed the quash petition filed by KTR. Now, he has to cooperate with the ACB officials in investigation,” he said.

“In the past, you said that you are ready to go to jail. You also said that you will practice yoga if you are lodged in jail. You have also stated that you are not afraid of Modi, ED or any other investigation agency. But this is a very minor case. Then why are you hesitant to face the investigation,” he asked.

The BJP MP also wondered how all of a sudden the BRS leader is blaming police, which worked under him for about a decade. “You said that Telangana police is the best in the nation and constructed a Command Control Centre with around Rs 1,200 crore funds. Now, why are you trying to blame the police,” he asked, recalling that several false cases were filed against the opposition leaders during the BRS regime.