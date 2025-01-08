Land verification underway for Rythu Bharosa implementation

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the Cabinet’s approval of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the government has initiated measures to implement the scheme from January 26. Agriculture and revenue officials are verifying land records at the ground level in villages and municipalities.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier clarified that the scheme would not apply to non-cultivable lands such as those used for mining, real estate ventures, industrial purposes, lands with hillocks and rocks or lands acquired by the government for various projects.
Government sources pointed out: “The previous government did not update land records while implementing the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Many acres of agricultural land in villages and municipalities had been converted for other purposes. Despite this, funds were disbursed for these lands, including those acquired by the government for various projects, for which compensation had already been paid. To address this, we are now verifying and updating the records.”
The verification process is expected to be completed by January 20. The government has directed district collectors to convene gram sabha meetings as soon as the verification process in respective villages is concluded. During these meetings, details of ineligible lands and the reasons for their exclusion will be displayed.
Almost 10% expected to be deemed ineligible
Preliminary assessments indicate that of the total 1.57 crore acres of agricultural land recorded in the state’s Dharani database, approximately 15 lakh acres will be deemed ineligible for the scheme. As a result, the scheme will apply to around 1.4 crore acres of cultivable land, benefitting nearly 65 lakh farmers. Officials estimate that about Rs 9,000 crore will be required to implement the scheme during the ongoing Rabi season. Under the scheme, farmers will receive Rs 6,000 per acre per season.
Rs 6,000 per season to landless labourers
In a related development, the government has decided to use Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) job cards as the basis for implementing the Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa Scheme. This new initiative aims to provide Rs 6,000 per season to each landless agricultural labourer family. According to official data, there are 53 lakh families with MGNREGS job cards in the state, of which 10-12 lakh families are landless. To implement this scheme, an estimated Rs 700 crore will be required.