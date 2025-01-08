Land verification underway for Rythu Bharosa implementation

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the Cabinet’s approval of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the government has initiated measures to implement the scheme from January 26. Agriculture and revenue officials are verifying land records at the ground level in villages and municipalities.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier clarified that the scheme would not apply to non-cultivable lands such as those used for mining, real estate ventures, industrial purposes, lands with hillocks and rocks or lands acquired by the government for various projects.

Government sources pointed out: “The previous government did not update land records while implementing the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Many acres of agricultural land in villages and municipalities had been converted for other purposes. Despite this, funds were disbursed for these lands, including those acquired by the government for various projects, for which compensation had already been paid. To address this, we are now verifying and updating the records.”

The verification process is expected to be completed by January 20. The government has directed district collectors to convene gram sabha meetings as soon as the verification process in respective villages is concluded. During these meetings, details of ineligible lands and the reasons for their exclusion will be displayed.