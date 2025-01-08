Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy asks officials to complete Nagarjunasagar, its canal repair works on war footing

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to take up repair works at Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) and its canals on a war footing.
During a review meeting, the minister said that the state government has initiated measures to strengthen the NSP event while expanding its ayacut. “NSP is a prestigious project. It is the lifeline of Telangana. The government will take all necessary measures to strengthen the project and fully utilise its potential to support the agricultural needs of the state,” he said.
“A IIT Roorkee team would conduct a study on cavities in the NSP and repair works would be taken up based on its recommendations,” he added.
Uttam, meanwhile, asked the Nalgonda district collector to expedite land acquisition for various irrigation projects in the district. “Land acquisition should not hinder the progress of the projects,” he said.
Stating that there are around 334 lift irrigation schemes, either fully operational or partially functional, with a combined ayacut of 4,69,138 acres in Nalgonda, the minister directed the officials to prioritise the restoration of all these projects to their full capacity, with a special focus on small lift irrigation schemes.
The minister said that while major irrigation schemes require significant capital investment and recurring costs, smaller schemes demand comparatively lower funds and maintenance costs but offer a better cost-benefit ratio.
“Small lift schemes are more effective in serving farmers and instructed officials to ensure they are fully functional by prioritising necessary repairs and related works to achieve the ayacut of 4,69,138 acres,” he said.
‘Expedite Nellikal LIS works’
The minister also directed officials to expedite works on the Nellikal Lift Irrigation Scheme, which sources water from the NSP. The scheme, estimated to cost Rs 664.80 crore, aims to provide irrigation to approximately 24,624 acres.
Uttam instructed officials to divide the project into two phases and ensure the completion of Phase-I to irrigate 7,600 acres before the start of the next Kharif season. It was also decided to proceed with the construction of a link canal between the High Level Canal and the Low Level Canal, passing through tanks such as Medawarm, Pothunur, Sangaram, Peddavoora and Thungathurthy in Nalgonda district.
The government would take up cement concrete (CC) lining for distributories of the Low Level Canal under the AMR SLBC Project. The CC lining would be undertaken for the Low Level Main Canal, spanning 0-63 km, at an estimated cost of Rs 125 crore.
The minister, meanwhile, gave approval for construction of a check dam across Shasileru Vagu near Anumalvarigudem village to enhance water availability and instructed officials to prepare estimates for the repair and revival of 39 IDC lifts.