Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy asks officials to complete Nagarjunasagar, its canal repair works on war footing

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to take up repair works at Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) and its canals on a war footing.

During a review meeting, the minister said that the state government has initiated measures to strengthen the NSP event while expanding its ayacut. “NSP is a prestigious project. It is the lifeline of Telangana. The government will take all necessary measures to strengthen the project and fully utilise its potential to support the agricultural needs of the state,” he said.

“A IIT Roorkee team would conduct a study on cavities in the NSP and repair works would be taken up based on its recommendations,” he added.

Uttam, meanwhile, asked the Nalgonda district collector to expedite land acquisition for various irrigation projects in the district. “Land acquisition should not hinder the progress of the projects,” he said.

Stating that there are around 334 lift irrigation schemes, either fully operational or partially functional, with a combined ayacut of 4,69,138 acres in Nalgonda, the minister directed the officials to prioritise the restoration of all these projects to their full capacity, with a special focus on small lift irrigation schemes.

The minister said that while major irrigation schemes require significant capital investment and recurring costs, smaller schemes demand comparatively lower funds and maintenance costs but offer a better cost-benefit ratio.

“Small lift schemes are more effective in serving farmers and instructed officials to ensure they are fully functional by prioritising necessary repairs and related works to achieve the ayacut of 4,69,138 acres,” he said.