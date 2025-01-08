One injured, several arrested as Youth Congress, BJP workers clash in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: One person was injured and several people taken into custody when the Youth Congress and BJP workers clashed with each other here on Tuesday.

Trouble erupted after the Youth Congress activists tried to lay siege to the state BJP office in Nampally in protest against alleged objectionable remarks made by Delhi BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri against Priyanka Gandhi.

Though they were stopped from entering the premises, they hurled stones at the office and clashed with the saffron party workers. In the melee a BJP worker sustained a head injury. Following this, the BJP workers too tried to barge into the Congress’ state headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, which is also located in Nampally.

At both the locations, police prevented the situation from getting out of hands by taking a number of activists into custody.

No place for violence

Meanwhile, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed his ire over the Youth Congress leaders attacking the BJP office. “Protests should be peaceful, and there is no place for violence in a democracy,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhati Vikramarka and TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy also condemned the incident. They said that the BJP leader’s comments against Priyanka Gandhi were condemnable but violence has no place in democracy.

“You (BJP) hail Bharat Mata but insult Bharat Mata’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi,” Jagga Reddy said.