‘Sircilla-like’ land scam uncovered in Siddipet, says Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

HYDERABAD: The state government has identified a “Sircilla-like” public land scam in the Siddipet Assembly constituency. A single parcel of government land, measuring 484 acres and situated in a prime location near the national highway, was illegally transferred to private individuals using bogus documents just days before the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) for the 2023 Assembly elections.
Additionally, the government has identified that sizeable portions of government land were transferred to private individuals through false and fabricated documents, including those purportedly related to ex-servicemen, freedom fighters and bogus court orders.
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy revealed this during an informal interaction with reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday. During the conversation, the minister discussed various aspects of land-related governance.
Emphasising the importance of addressing every complaint of land grabbing, the minister explained how the Sircilla and Siddipet land scams came to light. He stated that he had directed the Siddipet collector to conduct a thorough investigation. Despite the state government winning court cases related to the 484 acres of land, it was still transferred to private individuals.
The minister also disclosed that around 2,000 acres of public land in Sircilla were illegally transferred, initially believed to be a minor case. He alleged that BRS leaders were involved in these illegal transactions.
“There is only one single fencing for the land, although it was transferred to different individuals. These were benami land transactions,” the minister said. He also revealed that six FIRs have been registered concerning these allegations, and arrests of an RDO and an additional collector responsible for the illegal transfers are likely.
The revenue minister said the state government would reclaim illegally transferred government lands after completing the inquiry. He stated that all necessary efforts will be made to protect public lands.
He also announced a complete revamp of the integrated land records management system, currently known as Dharani. The government plans to integrate the database into newly adopted technology, adhering to the provisions of the proposed Land Revenue act.
Forensic audit by pvt agencies
Srinivasa Reddy said the government was assessing the capabilities of two Hyderabad-based companies and one Mumbai-based firm to conduct forensic audits of suspicious land transactions. These audits will be conducted under the supervision of district collectors, with no involvement from revenue employees.
The minister highlighted the ongoing effort to digitise manual land records, including Pahanis stored at various locations such as CCLA and collectorates. These records will be critical for forensic audits and the restoration of occupants’ columns.
The minister noted that Karnataka had streamlined 95% of its land records over 11 years by mandating the inclusion of maps for registrations. A similar approach will be implemented in the state. To achieve this, the government plans to recruit about 1,000 surveyors to address land disputes effectively. The minister expressed his strong determination to resolve land issues during his tenure.