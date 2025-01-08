‘Sircilla-like’ land scam uncovered in Siddipet, says Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

HYDERABAD: The state government has identified a “Sircilla-like” public land scam in the Siddipet Assembly constituency. A single parcel of government land, measuring 484 acres and situated in a prime location near the national highway, was illegally transferred to private individuals using bogus documents just days before the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) for the 2023 Assembly elections.

Additionally, the government has identified that sizeable portions of government land were transferred to private individuals through false and fabricated documents, including those purportedly related to ex-servicemen, freedom fighters and bogus court orders.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy revealed this during an informal interaction with reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday. During the conversation, the minister discussed various aspects of land-related governance.

Emphasising the importance of addressing every complaint of land grabbing, the minister explained how the Sircilla and Siddipet land scams came to light. He stated that he had directed the Siddipet collector to conduct a thorough investigation. Despite the state government winning court cases related to the 484 acres of land, it was still transferred to private individuals.

The minister also disclosed that around 2,000 acres of public land in Sircilla were illegally transferred, initially believed to be a minor case. He alleged that BRS leaders were involved in these illegal transactions.