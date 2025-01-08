Telangana: Congress PAC meeting to review performance of ministers, MLAs

HYDERABAD: Local body elections, review of one-year performance of the government, and individual performance of MLAs, MLCs, and ministers will be the main agenda of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Wednesday, which will be attended by AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal.

While the previous PAC was held on December 18, 2023, the latest meeting assumes significance as it’s being held one year after the Congress came to power in Telangana. The party is gearing up to review the lapses or shortcomings in view of ensuing local body elections.

According to sources in the grand old party, one of the major points of discussion in the upcoming PAC meeting will be the failure of several ministers in establishing enduring relations with people in their designated districts. Except for Dansari Anasuya, and Ponnam Prabhakar, the remaining ministers are not visiting the districts to which they have been assigned as in-charges. The very few occasions on which in-charge ministers visit the districts would be during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s tours. Many of the district in-charge ministers are not even bothered to attend the district level review meetings.

On the other hand, most of the ruling party MLAs are spending most of their time in power corridors in Hyderabad. This is against the party’s directions to stay most of the time in the constituencies, mingling with the people. Sources told TNIE that these things would be discussed in the PAC meeting. The AICC general secretary is likely to reprimand the leaders whose style of functioning is not as expected.

In addition to evaluating the individual performance of party leaders, the PAC is also expected to discuss the chief minister’s proposed tour after Republic Day. This tour is seen as a precursor to the local body elections and is expected to be a key part of the party’s strategy to solidify its position ahead of the elections. The tour will likely focus on strengthening the party’s outreach to voters, especially in the districts that are critical for the party’s electoral success.