Will use all legal options to protect my rights: KT Rama Rao on Formula-E race case

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that the Formula-E race case was a “lotta peesu” (empty) case and a politically motivated one, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that ultimately “dharma” would prevail.
Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Rama Rao said that he would again approach the high court, seeking permission to let his advocate accompany him when appears before the ACB. Rama Rao said that he has already approached the Supreme Court, seeking quashing of the case filed against him. “As a citizen, I will use all the available legal options to protect my rights,” he said.
“When [former MLA] Patnam Narender Reddy was questioned recently, police included several points in the FIR which he did not mention. That’s why, I am approaching the high court, seeking permission to allow my advocate to accompany me during questioning by the ACB. I need protection under the law,” he explained.
Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as “Chitti Naidu”, Rama Rao said that the Formula-E race was just the beginning and the government might file several cases against the opponents in the next four years.
BJP, Cong are hand in glove
Alleging that the BJP and Congress are working hand in glove, Rama Rao said: “The saffron party leaders are speaking in support of the government whenever it files cases against us.”
The BRS leader said that he would depose before the ACB and Enforcement Directorate (ED) too. He recalled that when he went to ACB office and waited for more than half an hour, the agency did not record his statement.
He said that the high court only dismissed his quash petition and not delivered the judgement on the Formula-E race case. “Several ministers are giving statements contrary to this. The trial won’t take place at the Secretariat or in the media,” he said.
Rama Rao said that the E-Prix was brought to Hyderabad only to boost the city’s image and not for his personal gains.
When asked about GreenCo giving electoral bonds to BRS, he said that these bonds were accepted by all the political parties in the state. “Can anyone prove quid pro quo in Formula-E Race case,” he wondered.
Dares CM to open debate
Alleging that the government did not allow a debate on Formula-E race case to take pace in the State Legislative Assembly, he dared the chief minister to a debate on the issue at his Jubilee Hills residence.
“If you are a man, come for a debate at your Jubilee Hills palace on the Formula-E race,” he said.
Recalling that a company recently donated money to the government and later, it was rewarded with a government contract, he asked if it can be termed as a “quid pro quo”.
Stating that the case filed against him was just an attention diversion tactics adopted by the government, the BRS working president urged party leaders, who came from different districts to meet him, to focus on farmers’ issues and Rythu Bharosa, and unkept assurances of the government.
“The interest of the BRS is farmers and their wellbeing. The interest of this government is the Formula-E race,” he said.
Rama Rao alleged that the government adopted a 3D policy — destruction, distraction and deception, which is the inherent character of the Congress.