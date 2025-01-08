Will use all legal options to protect my rights: KT Rama Rao on Formula-E race case

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that the Formula-E race case was a “lotta peesu” (empty) case and a politically motivated one, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that ultimately “dharma” would prevail.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Rama Rao said that he would again approach the high court, seeking permission to let his advocate accompany him when appears before the ACB. Rama Rao said that he has already approached the Supreme Court, seeking quashing of the case filed against him. “As a citizen, I will use all the available legal options to protect my rights,” he said.

“When [former MLA] Patnam Narender Reddy was questioned recently, police included several points in the FIR which he did not mention. That’s why, I am approaching the high court, seeking permission to allow my advocate to accompany me during questioning by the ACB. I need protection under the law,” he explained.

Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as “Chitti Naidu”, Rama Rao said that the Formula-E race was just the beginning and the government might file several cases against the opponents in the next four years.

BJP, Cong are hand in glove

Alleging that the BJP and Congress are working hand in glove, Rama Rao said: “The saffron party leaders are speaking in support of the government whenever it files cases against us.”

The BRS leader said that he would depose before the ACB and Enforcement Directorate (ED) too. He recalled that when he went to ACB office and waited for more than half an hour, the agency did not record his statement.