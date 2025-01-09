Bhadrachalam decked up for Mukkoti Ekadashi on January 9, 10

KHAMMAM: Bhadrachalam is adorned for the grand celebration of the Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadashi festival on January 9 and 10. District administration and temple authorities have collaborated to make extensive arrangements, expecting over 50,000 devotees from across the country.

On January 9, a Teppotsavam will take place in the River Godavari, where Lord Rama, Sita Devi, Lakshmana Swamy, and Anjaneya Swamy will be carried on a beautifully decorated Hamsa Vahanam. The procession will include three to five rounds, accompanied by a fireworks display arranged under the supervision of Temple EO L Ramadevi.

On January 10, devotees can take part in the sacred Uttara Dwara Darshanam, scheduled early morning at the Kalyana Mandapam, where the deities will be placed for darshan from the northern gateway.