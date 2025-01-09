Bhadrachalam decked up for Mukkoti Ekadashi on January 9, 10

KHAMMAM: Bhadrachalam is adorned for the grand celebration of the Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadashi festival on January 9 and 10. District administration and temple authorities have collaborated to make extensive arrangements, expecting over 50,000 devotees from across the country.
On January 9, a Teppotsavam will take place in the River Godavari, where Lord Rama, Sita Devi, Lakshmana Swamy, and Anjaneya Swamy will be carried on a beautifully decorated Hamsa Vahanam. The procession will include three to five rounds, accompanied by a fireworks display arranged under the supervision of Temple EO L Ramadevi.
On January 10, devotees can take part in the sacred Uttara Dwara Darshanam, scheduled early morning at the Kalyana Mandapam, where the deities will be placed for darshan from the northern gateway.
To manage the influx of pilgrims, TGSRTC has arranged additional buses across the state, with services every 10 minutes. Special buses will also be available based on demand, including some from Andhra Pradesh, according to TGSRTC Khammam Regional Manager Ajmeera Sariram.
A special highlight this year is the Tribal River Festival, introduced to showcase tribal culture and traditions. Stalls featuring tribal cuisine and handcrafted bamboo products, alongside tribal house-themed tents for overnight stays, will enhance the experience. Boating and a visit to the tribal museum are also planned at the Godavari bathing ghats.
To ensure security, a robust police presence of 1,000 personnel, including 11 CRPF sections, has been deployed. ASP Vikranth Kumar Singh emphasized stringent vehicle checks, surveillance with CCTV cameras, and a control room at Bhadrachalam police station.
The town is divided into 10 sectors, with seven parking zones set up in Sarapaka and Bhadrachalam.