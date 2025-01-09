BRS KTR asks cadre to rise against Congress government in ‘year of agitations’

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao and MLA T Harish Rao on Wednesday called upon the party cadre to fight against the A Revanth Reddy government, which, according to them, is trying to divert the people’s attention from its failure in implementing the elections assurances by foisting false cases against the opponents.

Addressing a meeting, after releasing the party diary, at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said that cases were not at all an issue for him and asked the party cadre not to consider them as “trouble”.

“When compared with the problems faced by BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao at the time of the launch of the pink party, the present problems are nothing,” Rama Rao said.

He once again termed the Formula-E race case as “lotta peesu” (empty) and also described Revanth Reddy as a “lotta peesu CM”.

Stating that 2025 is a “Poratala Nama Samvastaram” (year of agitations), he called upon the party worker to fight relentlessly against the government’s failures.

“Each worker should be like KCR and continue to fight against the Congress government,” he added.

The Sircilla MLA said that the Congress leaders were uttering lies in New Delhi, claiming that Telangana government was disbursing `2,500 per month to women.

Rama Rao also recalled that when Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren was troubled by the Union government, the people of that state elected his son Hemant Soren as the CM.

Harish: Filing cases is the only achievement of govt

Harish Rao, meanwhile, said that the party always stood by the cadre, who were troubled by the government.

“Rama Rao too is like a party worker and the whole party would stand by him,” he said.