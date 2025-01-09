Complete appointments to nominated posts within three weeks: AICC general Secretary

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal suggested that the Congress-led state government, instead of focussing solely on its five-term, should adopt a governance that ensures the grand old party’s success for the next 20 years.

During the TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday evening, the AICC leader also suggested that the appointments to the nominated posts in the government as well as to the party posts be made within the next three weeks.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Venugopal expressed satisfaction over the performance of the party and the government, even while stressing that is a scope for improvement in all aspects.

The AICC leader, meanwhile, asked the party’s state unit to plan protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’a comments against Dr BR Ambedkar and assured that either party president Mallikarjun Kharge or Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend to a protest rally in Hyderabad on a date suggested by the TPCC between January 25 and 28.