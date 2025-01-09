Complete appointments to nominated posts within three weeks: AICC general Secretary

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal suggested that the Congress-led state government, instead of focussing solely on its five-term, should adopt a governance that ensures the grand old party’s success for the next 20 years.
During the TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday evening, the AICC leader also suggested that the appointments to the nominated posts in the government as well as to the party posts be made within the next three weeks.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others attended the meeting.
During the meeting, Venugopal expressed satisfaction over the performance of the party and the government, even while stressing that is a scope for improvement in all aspects.
The AICC leader, meanwhile, asked the party’s state unit to plan protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’a comments against Dr BR Ambedkar and assured that either party president Mallikarjun Kharge or Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend to a protest rally in Hyderabad on a date suggested by the TPCC between January 25 and 28.
At the start of the PAC meeting, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy informed Venugopal that the state government passed a resolution in the Assembly requesting the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and naming the Aramghar flyover after Dr Singh.
The CM also informed the AICC leader about the welfare schemes being implemented in the state, fulfilling the party’s election promises. He said that the government has so far provided 55,143 jobs, waived crop loan up to `2 lakh with an outlay of around Rs 12,000 crore, gas cylinder at `500, free electricity up to 200 units, and free bus travel to women on RTC buses.
Later speaking to the media, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that Venugopal has suggested that the CM should come up with a comprehensive policy on the welfare of downtrodden.
Venugopal also asked the party to improve government-people relations, by holding Praja Darbars in districts on monthly basis, in addition to the programme being held at Gandhi Bhavan, he added.
To a query on Cabinet expansion, Sridhar Babu said that no discussion took place on that subject during the meeting.