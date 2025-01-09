Telangana

Formula E Race scam: KT Rama Rao appears before Anti-Corruption Bureau

The Formula-E case involves Rs 54.88 crore transferred from HMDA to FEO for the 2023 race, allegedly breaching financial norms and lacking proper authorization, as filed on December 19.
Former MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has arrived at the ACB office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad to appear for an investigation into the Formula-E Race Scam.
Former MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has arrived at the ACB office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad to appear for an investigation into the Formula-E Race Scam.Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: BRS working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday at 10:10 a.m. amid tight security in connection with the Formula E Race misappropriation of funds case.

Following the Telangana High Court's permission for an advocate to accompany him, KTR arrived at the ACB, accompanied by senior advocate J Ramachandra Rao, per the court's orders.

Before his appearance, KTR spoke to the media at his Nandi Nagar residence, stating that as the son of KCR, he would give his life for Telangana if needed, but would not bow down to such people. He reiterated that his actions aimed to enhance Telangana's prestige and Hyderabad's brand image. He did not do a single rupee of corruption.

The ACB had previously grilled former Municipal Administration Department special chief secretary Arvind Kumar for nearly eight hours over irregularities in the race's conduct. KTR's questioning is likely to focus on allegations made by Arvind Kumar.

The Formula-E race misappropriation case, filed on December 19, revolves around the transfer of Rs 54.88 crore from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to Formula-E Operations (FEO) for the 2023 race, allegedly violating financial procedures and lacking proper authorization.

Initially, KTR was summoned to appear before the ACB on January 6, but he returned after police denied his advocate's presence. Following a court order, he reappeared before the police.

ACB
KT Rama Rao
Formula E Race scam

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com