Formula E Race scam: KT Rama Rao appears before Anti-Corruption Bureau

HYDERABAD: BRS working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday at 10:10 a.m. amid tight security in connection with the Formula E Race misappropriation of funds case.

Following the Telangana High Court's permission for an advocate to accompany him, KTR arrived at the ACB, accompanied by senior advocate J Ramachandra Rao, per the court's orders.

Before his appearance, KTR spoke to the media at his Nandi Nagar residence, stating that as the son of KCR, he would give his life for Telangana if needed, but would not bow down to such people. He reiterated that his actions aimed to enhance Telangana's prestige and Hyderabad's brand image. He did not do a single rupee of corruption.

The ACB had previously grilled former Municipal Administration Department special chief secretary Arvind Kumar for nearly eight hours over irregularities in the race's conduct. KTR's questioning is likely to focus on allegations made by Arvind Kumar.

The Formula-E race misappropriation case, filed on December 19, revolves around the transfer of Rs 54.88 crore from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to Formula-E Operations (FEO) for the 2023 race, allegedly violating financial procedures and lacking proper authorization.

Initially, KTR was summoned to appear before the ACB on January 6, but he returned after police denied his advocate's presence. Following a court order, he reappeared before the police.