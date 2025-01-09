Fresh complaint against KTR alleges quid pro quo in awarding of ORR lease

HYDERABAD: BC Political JAC leader Rachala Yugandhar Goud on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), seeking an investigation into the awarding the toll collection and maintenance rights for the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) to IRB Infra and Kitex Garments.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who is already under investigation by the ED and ACB in connection with the Formula-E race case, held the Municipal Administration portfolio when the ORR contract was awarded to IRB Infra during the BRS regime.

In his complaint, copies of which were sent to the chief minister, chief secretary, ED and ACB, Yugender Goud highlighted that the maintenance of the ORR at that time was under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). He stated that IRB Infra and Kitex Garments were awarded a 30-year maintenance contract starting in April, 2023.

Yugender Goud alleged that these companies were awarded the maintenance contract after donating Rs 25 crore to the BRS through Electoral Bonds. Claiming that quid pro quo was evident in the matter, he demanded a forensic audit of HMDA funds.

He also called for an investigation into the role of officials in the alleged misuse of funds. Additionally, a complaint was filed with the ED against both KT Rama Rao and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao regarding the ORR toll lease.