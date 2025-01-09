Identify land for establishing solar power plants: Telangana deputy Cm Bhatti

Directing the Collectors to identify lands under the jurisdiction of Endowment and Irrigation departments, he said that the tenders for setting up of solar plants will be finalised soon.

He also advised the Collectors to take advantage of the agreement reached between the Energy and Rural Development departments under the new energy policy on November 19, 2024 and go ahead with their plans.

Pollution-free power

Vikramarka also instructed officials to set up solar power plants on big buildings in cities like Hyderabad. “In Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, there are several lands with hilly terrain. The Energy department officials should think of setting up solar power plants atop these hilly locations. The move would also help in protecting the government lands,” he said.

He also disclosed that under the PM-KUSUM Scheme, farmers can generate up to two MW of solar power and directed the Collectors to create awareness on this aspect among farmers. “Farmers will have to apply for solar power generation through TGREDCO portal. This will not only give them power at lower cost but also pave way for generation of pollution-free power,” he added.