MG University sees neta’s plot behind rice, chilli meal in hostel

NALGONDA: Was rice with chilli served to the girl students of one of the two women’s hostels of Mahatma Gandhi University near here on Tuesday?

A video in which chilli powder and rice were seen placed on a table in a hostel went viral on social media platforms but the university officials dismissed it as one orchestrated by students under the direction of a BRS leader to defame the university.

According to officials, they never interfere in the hostel menu. Students themselves prepare the menu and hand it over to the hostel warden. According to the menu, vegetables, and other items will be given to the hostel cooks.

The university authorities reportedly checked the mobile phone of a student after learning through the staff that she had taken videos and photos while rice and chilli were on the table.

It was found that the student had a mobile chat with a student union leader. The authorities seem to have noticed that the student responded to the chat by saying that she had taken photos and videos of rice and chilli powder and sent them to him. The student leader is considered very close to a BRS leader.