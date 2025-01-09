PRRD, WCD departments seek increase in budgetary allocation

HYDERABAD: The Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PRRD) and Women & Child Welfare (WCD) departments have sought increased allocation in the state Budget.Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held a pre-Budget meeting with the officials of the two departments here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, which was also attended by minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, the PRRD department asked the Finance department to allocate Rs 30,000 crore in the 2025-26 Budget as against Rs 28,500 crore allocated in 2024-25.

Similarly, the WCD department sought an increase of Rs 700 crore from the allocation made in the last Budget. During the meeting, Seethakka asked the Finance department to clear pending bills immediately. “Various works are proposed to be taken up at village level.

To start those works, pending bills need to be cleared,” she said. The minister also proposed various new initiatives to be taken up in the next financial year by Women and Child Welfare department.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Energy and Finance department asked the Rural Development department to clear electricity bills of Mission Bhagiratha. Sources said that power bills to the tune of `6,000 crore are pending under Mission Bhagiratha.