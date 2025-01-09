Telangana HC extends stay on summons to former CM KCR, BRS Harish

Earlier, the Principal Junior Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate of First Class at Jayashankar Bhupalpally had dismissed a private complaint filed by social activist Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, accusing KCR, Harish Rao and others of misappropriating government funds during the construction of the Medigadda barrage, a key component of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The complainant claimed the alleged corruption resulted in a loss of crores to the state exchequer.

After his private complaint, filed under Section 156(3) of the CrPC was dismissed, Rajalingamurthy filed a revision petition before the Principal Sessions Judge, who issued the summons on July 10.

KCR and Harish Rao then approached the Telangana High Court and Justice K Lakshman ordered a stay.