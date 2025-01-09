Telangana refuses to hike prices, UBL halts beer supply

HYDERABAD: United Breweries Limited (UBL) on Wednesday decided to suspend, with immediate effect, the supply of beer to the Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL), due to the latter not releasing dues to the tune of Rs 658.95 crore.

The UBL has also asked the state government to increase beer prices by 33%.

Reacting to UBL’s demand later in the evening, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that it was not possible to hike beer prices, as it would burden consumers.

The minister pointed out that UBL had a monopoly on beer sales and was pressurising the government to increase prices. “We will not succumb to their pressure,” Krishna Rao declared. UBL holds a market share of 69% in liquor sales in Telangana and supplies “Kingfisher” brand beer.

Krishna Rao and Excise & Prohibition Director Chevvuru Hari Kiran told reporters that if the government were to accept the demand of the distillers and increase beer prices by 33%, a bottle of the brew priced at Rs 150 could cost Rs 250, burdening consumers.

The minister cited the company’s claim that bills were pending and losses were high. “But the government paid Rs 1,131 crore to UBL and bills worth Rs 658.95 crore are pending. Of the total bills worth Rs 40,000 crore pending in the state due to the previous BRS regime, the Excise department has pending bills worth Rs 2,500 crore,” Krishna Rao explained.

The minister said that after the Congress came to power, the Excise department cleared bills worth Rs 1,130.99 crore.