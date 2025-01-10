Aarogyasri scheme: Private hospitals withdraw strike after Telangana Government clears dues

HYDERABAD: After extensive discussions between Aarogyasri Trust officials and members of the Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA) on Thursday evening, private and corporate hospitals decided to call off their planned strike.

Earlier, over 300 private hospitals empanelled in the Aarogyasri scheme had announced an indefinite strike starting Friday, citing pending dues and demands for revision of health packages.

Aarogyasri Trust CEO Siva Sankar Lotheti met with TANHA members and urged hospitals to continue providing medical services without disrupting patient care. He confirmed that the government had cleared Rs 730 crore in pending dues from the previous administration as part of a total of Rs 1,130 crore under the Aarogyasri health scheme.

Lotheti also mentioned that the government had increased health packages by an average of 22 per cent and appealed to hospitals to resume services as usual.

TANHA members assured that all empanelled hospitals would continue their services as per normal.