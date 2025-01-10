ACB officials embarrassed to ask questions, says BRS KTR

HYDERABAD: After being grilled for seven hours by the ACB sleuths, BRS working president KT Rama Rao claimed that officials felt “embarrassed to ask questions as there was no corruption at all in the case”.
Rama Rao, who went straight to the BRS party office from the ACB office, thanked the party cadre for expressing solidarity with him. He informed the party workers that he told the ACB officials that he discharged his duties as a minister for 10 years with commitment and without corruption.
“I told the ACB officials that despite stiff competition from other global cities, the Formula-E race was brought to Hyderabad with the sole objective of enhancing the city’s brand image and developing it as a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing,” he said.
“The ACB officials repeatedly asked the same questions. The money that was transferred from here was received by the company. When there was no misuse of funds, where is the corruption?” Rama Rao wondered.
The former minister also told the BRS cadre that he was ready to again appear before the ACB officials if summoned.
“No matter how many times they summon me, I am ready to meet them again and again. I am ready to appear before them if they got any questions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy,” he said sarcastically.
Rama Rao informed the party workers that the ACB officials asked him about files related to the Formula-E race.
“I told them that as a minister, I made the decision to conduct the race in the best interests of the city,” he said and added that he has faith in courts and that he will fully cooperate with the ACB officials in their investigation.
After exiting the ACB office, Rama Rao told reporters that he cooperated with the questioning though it was an “irrational case”.
“I do not know when they will ask me to appear. But, I will go and reply to whatever questions they ask. They had four or five questions written by Revanth Reddy, and they asked them in 40 different ways. There was nothing new in those questions,” he stated.