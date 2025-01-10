ACB officials embarrassed to ask questions, says BRS KTR

HYDERABAD: After being grilled for seven hours by the ACB sleuths, BRS working president KT Rama Rao claimed that officials felt “embarrassed to ask questions as there was no corruption at all in the case”.

Rama Rao, who went straight to the BRS party office from the ACB office, thanked the party cadre for expressing solidarity with him. He informed the party workers that he told the ACB officials that he discharged his duties as a minister for 10 years with commitment and without corruption.

“I told the ACB officials that despite stiff competition from other global cities, the Formula-E race was brought to Hyderabad with the sole objective of enhancing the city’s brand image and developing it as a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing,” he said.

“The ACB officials repeatedly asked the same questions. The money that was transferred from here was received by the company. When there was no misuse of funds, where is the corruption?” Rama Rao wondered.