HYDERABAD: A team of ACB officials, comprising the agency’s joint director Ritira, DSP Majid Ali Khan and deputy director SVN Shivaram, on Thursday grilled former Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao for over seven hours as part of the investigation into the allegation of corruption in organising the Formula-E car race in 2023.

Rama Rao, accompanied by senior advocate J Ramachandra Rao, reached the heavily barricaded ACB office at Banjara Hills at 10:10 am.

According to sources, Rama Rao was reportedly asked whether he was aware of the alleged illegality in the transfer of funds to a foreign firm, the reason behind the payment at a time the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force, and why no prior approval from the Cabinet or RBI was obtained.

He was also questioned about whether IAS officer Arvind Kumar or former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy informed him about the procedures and the reason behind the withdrawal of Ace Nxt Gen Pvt Ltd as a sponsor from the race.

Additionally, he was asked if there was any proof to back his claim that the state earned about Rs 700 crore from the event and several questions based on the statements of Arvind Kumar, Accused No. 2 in the case.

According to sources, Rama Rao countered some of the ACB’s questions with his own while clarifying others. When asked why the file related to the Formula-E race was signed but not forwarded for Cabinet approval, the former minister responded that he signed the file to promote Telangana’s reputation and facilitate the race in Hyderabad.

He told the ACB that Business Rules related to government operations and the movement of files fall entirely under the purview of the chief secretary.

Regarding allegations of corruption, Rama Rao stated that since the funds sent by the government reached FEO, the issue of corruption does not arise. He pointed out that the FIR itself clearly outlines the flow of funds and leaves no room for allegations of misuse. “The charges are baseless, and the case is illegitimate,” the former minister reportedly told the ACB.