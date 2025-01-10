After protests in Velimela, eight ryots taken into custody; released later

SANGAREDDY: Tension prevailed for some time at Velimela village in Ramachandrapuram mandal on Thursday as eight farmers were taken into custody and released later in connection with the agitation against the erection of fencing on land they claimed as their own on Wednesday.

According to sources, the farmers were released after obtaining information from them about the agitation. It may be recalled that the farmers alleged that officials had violated norms by handing over the lands they claim, to certain builders.

About 45 acres of government land are located in the village, said sources. Some tribal farmers claim to have had the land for the last 60 years and allege it was illegally handed over to Nityananda Reddy, Kalyan Reddy and Vikram Kumar Reddy.

From Monday, the farmers are staging a dharna regarding the issue in front of the MRO office. On Wednesday morning, those who were allotted the land arrived to erect fences around it. The farmers demanded that pattas be issued to them.

A call was made on social media asking farmers to hold a protest at Indira Park in the city, said sources.