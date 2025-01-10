Delay in payments: Two GHMC contractors attempt self-immolation

HYDERABAD: Protesting against the delay in the release of payments for works carried out, two contractors attempted to self immolate outside the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office on Tank Bund Road on Thursday. Though they had doused themselves with petrol, their attempts were thwarted by fellow contractors.

Nearly 200 contractors, under the aegis of the GHMC Contractor’s Association, staged a protest demanding the release of Rs 1,500 crore pending for over a year for various engineering works undertaken by them. They displayed placards and raised slogans such as “No payment, No work”.”

The contractors demanded that the GHMC commissioner release the long-pending dues. The protesters tried to storm the GHMC head office to meet the commissioner but were stopped by police. Alerted to the situation, GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi called the contractors for discussions to address the issue of pending bills.