PRLIS will turn Palamuru into a rice bowl: Telangana deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) would be completed in the next three years, transforming the Palamuru region into a rice bowl of India.

The deputy CM inaugurated various development works at Wanaparthy in Nagarkurnool district on Thursday.

Later addressing the Congress workers, Vikramarka said that projects like Koyal Sagar, Bhima, Kalwakurthy and Nettempadu over Krishna river were completed by the Congress governments. “It was Congress government that issued the GO on the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme,” he added.

Vikramarka also said that Elimineti Madhava Reddy, Srisailam tunnel and Dindi projects would be given priority while completing the pending projects.