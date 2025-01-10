PRLIS will turn Palamuru into a rice bowl: Telangana deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) would be completed in the next three years, transforming the Palamuru region into a rice bowl of India.
The deputy CM inaugurated various development works at Wanaparthy in Nagarkurnool district on Thursday.
Later addressing the Congress workers, Vikramarka said that projects like Koyal Sagar, Bhima, Kalwakurthy and Nettempadu over Krishna river were completed by the Congress governments. “It was Congress government that issued the GO on the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme,” he added.
Vikramarka also said that Elimineti Madhava Reddy, Srisailam tunnel and Dindi projects would be given priority while completing the pending projects.
Stating all the ministers were working for nearly 18 hours on any given day for the sake of people and to ensure implementation of various welfare schemes, he called upon the party cadre to reach out to the people and explain to them about the good work being carried out by the Congress government.
Referring to the state’s financial situation, the deputy CM said: “At the time of formation of Telangana, the government was paying Rs 6,400 crore towards loan repayment. Now, the government is paying Rs 66,000 crore for the same purpose.”
Speaking about the Rythu Bharosa, he said that one year, the government deposited Rs 7,600 crore in the accounts of farmers. “An additional amount of Rs 22,000 crore has been credited in farmers’ accounts within a span of three months towards waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh,” he aid.
Rythu Bharosa from Jan 26
The Congress government also enhanced the Rythu Bharosa amount from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per acre. “From January 26, the day the country adopted the Constitution authored by Dr BR Ambedkar, the Bharosa amount of Rs 8,400 crore would be credited in the accounts of farmers,” he declared.