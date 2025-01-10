Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar denies corrupt intent in Hyderabad E-Prix fund transfer

HYDERABAD: Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar was on Thursday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding allegations of violations in the transfer of funds for conducting the Formula E race in Hyderabad. The agency is investigating whether there were any violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) or if money was laundered through the transfer of funds to Formula E Operations (FEO).

Sources said that the ED inquired about the bypassing of rules and regulations in transferring foreign currency from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) bank accounts. They also questioned why no approval was obtained from the state Cabinet or the Finance department to transfer funds.

Arvind Kumar, the then Municipal Administration department special chief secretary, reportedly told the ED that then MAUD minister KT Rama Rao instructed him to make the payment immediately, “as any disruption to the Formula E race would damage the state’s brand image.”

The ED further questioned why RBI guidelines were not followed during the fund transfer and sought clarification on Arvind Kumar’s interest in approving the payment from HMDA accounts without a proper agreement with the race organisers.