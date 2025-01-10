Telangana Government approves design for new Telangana Bhavan in Delhi

HYDERABAD: The state government has approved the design of the new Telangana Bhavan to be constructed in New Delhi.

Two land parcels — one of three acres on Ashoka Road and the other of 5.24 acres at Pataudi Enclave — have been identified for construction of the new Bhavan.

The project to be take up at an estimated cost of Rs 482.25 crore will have a built-up area of 7.9 lakh sqft.

During his visit to the national capital in April 2024, R & B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has instructed engineer-in-chief of R&B department to invite architectural firms and get conceptual designs prepared for the proposed Telangana Bhavan.

Following his instructions, the officials invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from architectural firms or consultants for rendering architectural and engineering services. In response, two New Delhi-based architectural firms — Garg & Associates and Creative Group LLP — have submitted their EoI documents.

During a recent visit to Delhi by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Venkat Reddy, the these two consultants presented their conceptual designs.

After a thorough evaluation of the two designs, the government approved the designs presented by Creative Group LLP.