Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev approves Bhu Bharati Bill, paving way for new revenue reforms

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has given assent to the Bhu Bharati Bill.

Soon after the the Governor gave his approval, Principal Secretary of Revenue department Naveen Mittal handed over a copy of the Bhu Bharathi Bill, approved by the Governor, to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The minister immediately directed officials to take necessary steps to enforce the law at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said: “The Revenue Act, 2020 created numerous problems for common people as well as farmers. No village in the state is free of land-related issues..”

“The previous government, driven by personal interests, disrupted the revenue system,” he alleged.

The minister, meanwhile, revealed the government’s plans to appoint a revenue officer in every revenue village to oversee administration at the village level.

“The Revenue department should align its efforts with the government’s vision and make the revenue system more accessible to public. The government’s policies and decisions are centred around people and their welfare, ensuring that citizens are the focus of governance,” he said.