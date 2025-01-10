Telangana HC urged to dismiss Harish Rao's petition in phone-tapping case by Panjagutta ACP

ACP opposes Harish’s quash plea in phone-tapping case

Panjagutta ACP S Mohan Rao filed a counter affidavit in the Telangana High Court, opposing the petition filed by BRS MLA T Harish Rao seeking quashing of FIR No. 1205/2024 filed against him on December 1, 2024 in the alleged phone-tapping case.

The ACP argued that the FIR reveals cognisable offences, necessitating registration and investigation under Supreme Court guidelines in Lalita Kumari vs State of UP. He contended that the petition lacks merit and should be dismissed to allow the investigation to proceed.

The case was filed based on a complaint from Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, a businessman and social activist. He accused Harish of conspiring with others to misuse government machinery, file false cases, and tap his phone to monitor his activities.

In his counter affidavit, the ACP contended that the power to quash an FIR should only be exercised in exceptional cases and urged the high court to vacate interim orders restraining arrests. He emphasised that such orders hinder investigation and the statutory powers of law enforcement.

12 granted anticipatory bail in Lagcherla case

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has granted anticipatory bail to 12 farmers and agricultural laborers who are accused in the Lagcherla violence case. An FIR (No 153, 2024) was filed against Devidas Pawar Nayak and other petitioners on November 11, 2024, in connection with violence that erupted in the villlage during a public hearing on land acquisition for a proposed pharmaceutical unit in Vikarabad district.