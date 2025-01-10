Tickets for bus, Metro, temples, parks now on newly launched Mee Ticket app in Telangana

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu launched a mobile ticketing application, Mee Ticket, on Thursday. An initiative of the Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications (ITE&C) department, Mee Ticket is a cutting-edge app designed to simplify ticketing for various services in Hyderabad and across Telangana, according to a release.
Mee Ticket will serve as a one-stop solution for booking tickets for Metro, TGRTC buses, over 130 public parks including forest urban parks, GHMC parks, HMDA parks and municipal parks, as well as zoos and the Botanical Garden.
It also enables users to book temple darshan and Seva tickets for 15 major temples in Telangana, boating tickets and access to 54 tourist locations. Additionally, the app facilitates bookings for GHMC community halls and sports complexes.
The release added that the app offers a seamless, cashless and convenient ticketing experience with a user-friendly interface that eliminates the need for multiple apps. Payments can be made securely through UPI platforms like Google Pay and PhonePe, and tickets are confirmed in real time with QR codes for validation. The government receives real-time updates on ticket sales, ensuring increased transparency.
How it works
Each location has a unique QR code, which users can scan via the Mee Ticket app to book tickets. The app captures details like the number and type of tickets, processes payments, and generates a QR code-based ticket for verification by conductors or gatekeepers. The Mee Ticket application is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
One-stop shop
Metro Rail and TGSRTC buses
Entry to over 130 public parks, such as forest urban parks, GHMC parks, HMDA parks and municipal parks
Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Temple darshan and Seva tickets for 15 major temples in Telangana
Boating tickets and access to 54 tourist locations
GHMC community halls and sports complexes