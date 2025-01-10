Tickets for bus, Metro, temples, parks now on newly launched Mee Ticket app in Telangana

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu launched a mobile ticketing application, Mee Ticket, on Thursday. An initiative of the Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications (ITE&C) department, Mee Ticket is a cutting-edge app designed to simplify ticketing for various services in Hyderabad and across Telangana, according to a release.

Mee Ticket will serve as a one-stop solution for booking tickets for Metro, TGRTC buses, over 130 public parks including forest urban parks, GHMC parks, HMDA parks and municipal parks, as well as zoos and the Botanical Garden.

It also enables users to book temple darshan and Seva tickets for 15 major temples in Telangana, boating tickets and access to 54 tourist locations. Additionally, the app facilitates bookings for GHMC community halls and sports complexes.