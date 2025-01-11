BDS students on tenterhooks as MDS application process delayed

HYDERABAD: Students across the country seeking admission to MDS this academic year have been on tenterhooks as the apex body responsible for conducting all the medical examinations in the country, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), is yet to open the web portal for applications for the NEET MDS 2025 entrance exam.

The board has tentatively fixed January 31 as the date for the exam, but it has not opened the web portal to submit the applications for those seeking admission to the PG course.

The delay in the communication and the lackadaisical approach of the board has left the students in a dilemma. Although the board has a history of delaying the entrance exam process since 2022, the crisis has deepened this year.

In 2024, the exam was scheduled for March 18 and the application window for the NEET MDS was open from January 30 till February 19 with the final edit window being open till March 7. The admission cards were issued from March 13 onwards, giving ample time to the students to complete the application process smoothly.

However, this year, with only 20-odd days left for the exam, the board has been mute over issuing any notification for applications.