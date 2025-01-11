KT Rama Rao briefs KCR after ACB questioning

HYDERABAD: A day after he was grilled by Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, accompanied by party leaders, called on BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s Erravalli farmhouse on Friday.

Rama Rao reportedly briefed his father about the questioning the questions posed by the ACB and the answers furnished by him. It may be recalled here that KCR monitored Thursday’s events from his farmhouse and also issued directions to the party cadre.

Both Rama Rao and KCR maintain that the government is resorting to diversionary tactics and filing false cases against BRS leaders as it failed to implement its assurances.