KT Rama Rao briefs KCR after ACB questioning

HYDERABAD: A day after he was grilled by Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, accompanied by party leaders, called on BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s Erravalli farmhouse on Friday.
Rama Rao reportedly briefed his father about the questioning the questions posed by the ACB and the answers furnished by him. It may be recalled here that KCR monitored Thursday’s events from his farmhouse and also issued directions to the party cadre.
Both Rama Rao and KCR maintain that the government is resorting to diversionary tactics and filing false cases against BRS leaders as it failed to implement its assurances.
Meanwhile, KCR asked his party leaders to focus on pressing public issues and said that the government was trying to divert the public attention by registering false cases against political opponents.
It may be mentioned here that Rama Rao has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on January 16 in connection with the Formula-E race case.
Padi Kaushik Reddy, Balka Suman and others accompanied Rama Rao to Erravalli. Former minister T Harish Rao also called on KCR at the farmhouse.