Measures in place to manage traffic rush at Hyderabad-Vijayawada toll plazas

In addition, heavy-duty cranes, ambulances, and medical staff are being stationed at intervals of every 20 km in case of any untoward incidents. This will allow injured passengers to be quickly transported to hospitals. The cranes will be used to clear vehicles involved in accidents from the road, ensuring the free flow of traffic.

At Panthangi, there are 16 toll booths, 10 of which are earmarked for vehicles heading towards Vijayawada, and six for those travelling towards Hyderabad.

At Korlapadu, there are 12 booths, seven of which will be used for Vijayawada-bound traffic, and five for traffic heading towards Hyderabad.

At Madugulapally, there are 10 booths, six of which will be used for vehicles bound for Vijayawada, and the remaining for those heading towards Hyderabad. Plaza organisers expect more than 40,000 vehicles to pass through these plazas daily.