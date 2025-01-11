Telangana hopes to attract more investments than last year at Davos World Economic Forum 2025

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Friday said that the Telangana delegation will leave for the upcoming Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) with an ambitious plan to attract more investments than last year.

The 2025 edition of the forum is scheduled to be held in the Swiss city from January 20 to January 25.

Speaking to The New Indian Express (TNIE), Sridhar Babu said, “We are planning our trip in such a way as to attract more investments than last time. At this point, I cannot mention any details or figures of the investments, but they will be more than what we received last time.”

In 2024, the Telangana government signed MoUs with several companies, securing investments worth Rs 40,000 crore. Prior to the Davos trip, the minister will be travelling to Singapore, along with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, to study tourism promotion practices in the city-state. “We will be visiting the skills university in Singapore, which is one of the best in terms of imparting skills,” he said.