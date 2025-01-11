Uttara Dwara Darshanam marks grand Mukkoti Ekadashi festivities

KHAMMAM: On the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadashi on Friday, many devotees gathered for the darshan of Lord Rama, who appeared on the Garuda vahanam in the form of Lord Vishnu, accompanied by Sita Devi, Lakshmana, and Anjaneya Swamy, from the Uttara Dwaram (north door) amid Vedic chants in Bhadrachalam.
The Uttara Dwara Darshanam was preceded by the first puja for the deity, performed by Bhadrachalam Tehsildar Srinivas, a tradition followed by the ancestors since the time of Bhakta Ramadas.
The uniqueness of Mukkoti Ekadashi was explained to the devotees by the Sthanacharyulu of the temple, and they received the aarti, which was lit with 108 lights. Following the darshan, the idols of the deities were taken in procession through the Mada streets.
Minister of State for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao, Madhuri Reddy, wife of the revenue minister, Member of Lok Sabha for Mahabubabad Balram Naik, and MLAs Dr Tellam Venkat Rao, Payam Venkateshwarlu, and Koram Kanakaiah, District Collector Jitesh V Patil, Vikarabad Collector Pratik Jain, ITDA Project Officer Rahul, Additional Collector D Venugopal, ASP Vikrant Singh, DCMS Chairman Kotwala Srinivas, Temple EO L Rama Devi, and others were present.
The district administration expressed its happiness over the successful completion of the two-day festival. The district collector thanked everyone who participated in the event.