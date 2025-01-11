Uttara Dwara Darshanam marks grand Mukkoti Ekadashi festivities

KHAMMAM: On the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadashi on Friday, many devotees gathered for the darshan of Lord Rama, who appeared on the Garuda vahanam in the form of Lord Vishnu, accompanied by Sita Devi, Lakshmana, and Anjaneya Swamy, from the Uttara Dwaram (north door) amid Vedic chants in Bhadrachalam.

The Uttara Dwara Darshanam was preceded by the first puja for the deity, performed by Bhadrachalam Tehsildar Srinivas, a tradition followed by the ancestors since the time of Bhakta Ramadas.