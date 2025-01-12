CM orders feasibility study for underground power cables in city

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to conduct a study on laying of underground electric cables in Greater Hyderabad. He ordered the officials to explore the best practices from various countries and submit a detailed report.
He stressed the need for implementing a complete underground cable system within the Outer Ring Road of Hyderabad.
He also suggested exploring alternatives to ensure that all types of cables, including power cables, are shifted underground. The CM highlighted that an underground cable system could reduce power losses, prevent electricity theft, and address issues caused by natural calamities.
On Saturday, he held a review meeting with the officials of the Electricity department. He also formally unveiled Clean and Green Energy Policy-2025.
During the meeting, Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare a solid plan to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming summer. He emphasised the need for DISCOMs to remain prepared to prevent power outages across the state.
Officials briefed the CM that the state’s peak power demand had reached 15,623 MW in March last year and is expected to reach 16,877 MW this year.
The chief minister ordered the officials to prepare a plan to meet the projected peak power demand and ensure sufficient power production and supply.
Meanwhile, the CM instructed the officials to provide free solar power systems and solar pump sets to tribal households in collaboration with the Forest and Tribal Welfare departments and other stake holders to prepare a comprehensive report and conduct a special drive to implement solar electrification in tribal hamlets.
He also asked officials to explore the feasibility of installing solar power plants on government offices, schools, and buildings. Companies interested in setting up these plants should be invited, and a plan should be developed for allocating work, he observed.