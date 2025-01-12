CM orders feasibility study for underground power cables in city

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to conduct a study on laying of underground electric cables in Greater Hyderabad. He ordered the officials to explore the best practices from various countries and submit a detailed report.

He stressed the need for implementing a complete underground cable system within the Outer Ring Road of Hyderabad.

He also suggested exploring alternatives to ensure that all types of cables, including power cables, are shifted underground. The CM highlighted that an underground cable system could reduce power losses, prevent electricity theft, and address issues caused by natural calamities.