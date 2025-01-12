CM plans new OGH works by Jan-end

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make all necessary arrangements to lay the foundation stone for the new Osmania Hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, by the end of January.
Chairing a review meeting on the project’s progress with officials, at his residence on Saturday, the chief minister enquired about land availability at Goshamahal. He instructed officials to ensure that the site, currently under the possession of the Police department, is transferred to the Medical and Health department at the earliest. He also asked officials from both the departments to expedite the land transfer and related works.
Officials presented the design and sample maps for the new hospital building. Revanth suggested several modifications to the design, stressing the need to incorporate modern facilities. He directed them to finalise the designs with a forward-looking approach and ensure provision for robust road network, adequate parking facility, mortuary and other infrastructure within the hospital premises.
The chief minister also stressed the importance of aligning the hospital’s design with future projects, such as road expansions and construction of flyovers. Additionally, he highlighted the need for parks and green spaces within the hospital campus to provide a relaxing environment for patients and visitors.
He stressed that the new hospital should match the standards of corporate hospitals, ensuring advanced medical facilities and infrastructure.