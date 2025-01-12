CM plans new OGH works by Jan-end

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make all necessary arrangements to lay the foundation stone for the new Osmania Hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, by the end of January.

Chairing a review meeting on the project’s progress with officials, at his residence on Saturday, the chief minister enquired about land availability at Goshamahal. He instructed officials to ensure that the site, currently under the possession of the Police department, is transferred to the Medical and Health department at the earliest. He also asked officials from both the departments to expedite the land transfer and related works.