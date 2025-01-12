Develop Kaleshwaram into pilgrimage destination: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has asked officials to transform Kaleshwaram in Bhupalpally district into a premier pilgrimage destination.
He emphasised the need for development of world-class infrastructure at the Mukteshwara Temple and Pushkar Ghats along the Godavari river, aiming to elevate the site’s stature to match national iconic spiritual hubs like Kashi, Haridwar and Prayagraj.
He said by combining meticulous planning with world-class infrastructure, pilgrims could have a memorable and enriching experience during Pushkaralu and establish Kaleshwaram as a premier pilgrimage destination for years to come.
During a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat here on Saturday, the minister discussed arrangements for the Saraswati Antharvahini Pushkaralu, scheduled from May 15 to May 26. He stressed the importance of permanent and aesthetically appealing infrastructure that combines modern amenities with cultural significance, rather than relying on temporary arrangements.
He highlighted that the Saraswati Pushkaralu, a festival celebrated exclusively at Kaleshwaram’s sacred confluence where the Godavari and Pranahita rivers meet the subterranean Saraswati stream, is unparalleled in its spiritual significance.
He urged officials to utilise the allocated Rs 25 crore efficiently for modernisation efforts, including upgrading bathing ghats, enhancing sanitation facilities and creating enduring landmarks to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for pilgrims. He also wanted installation of a Saraswati statue as a centrepiece of cultural significance.
He instructed the officials to ensure formation of a dedicated task force to oversee the planning and execution of all arrangements for the festival. Helipads should be prepared to facilitate helicopter rides, offering pilgrims a unique aerial view of the sacred confluence.
Additional initiatives include constructing a visually appealing, modern RTC bus station at the existing location in Kaleshwaram, installing high-efficiency streetlights and transformers with Rs 62 lakh already sanctioned for the project, procuring new generator sets to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festival, and meticulously planning and executing the Kumbhabhishekam rituals scheduled from February 7 to 19, 2025 as part of the broader festival preparations.