Develop Kaleshwaram into pilgrimage destination: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has asked officials to transform Kaleshwaram in Bhupalpally district into a premier pilgrimage destination.

He emphasised the need for development of world-class infrastructure at the Mukteshwara Temple and Pushkar Ghats along the Godavari river, aiming to elevate the site’s stature to match national iconic spiritual hubs like Kashi, Haridwar and Prayagraj.

He said by combining meticulous planning with world-class infrastructure, pilgrims could have a memorable and enriching experience during Pushkaralu and establish Kaleshwaram as a premier pilgrimage destination for years to come.

During a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat here on Saturday, the minister discussed arrangements for the Saraswati Antharvahini Pushkaralu, scheduled from May 15 to May 26. He stressed the importance of permanent and aesthetically appealing infrastructure that combines modern amenities with cultural significance, rather than relying on temporary arrangements.