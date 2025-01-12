More BRS MLAs will join congress after Sankranti: TPCC chief Mahesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goudrevealed that more BRS MLAs are expected to join the Congress after the Sankranthi festival, even as the party reviews the controversial remarks made by BRS-defected MLA Danam Nagender. Goud’s statement came in response to reporters’ questions about Nagender’s comments favoring BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao during an informal chat at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

Mahesh’s remarks come amid speculation about the possible arrest of BRS working president KT Rama Rao in the Formula E Race case. The Congress is reportedly assessing the implications of inducting BRS MLAs, a decision long delayed due to socio-political concerns.