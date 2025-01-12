More BRS MLAs will join congress after Sankranti: TPCC chief Mahesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goudrevealed that more BRS MLAs are expected to join the Congress after the Sankranthi festival, even as the party reviews the controversial remarks made by BRS-defected MLA Danam Nagender. Goud’s statement came in response to reporters’ questions about Nagender’s comments favoring BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao during an informal chat at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.
Mahesh’s remarks come amid speculation about the possible arrest of BRS working president KT Rama Rao in the Formula E Race case. The Congress is reportedly assessing the implications of inducting BRS MLAs, a decision long delayed due to socio-political concerns.
On BJP’s announcement of candidates for the upcoming Graduates’ and Teachers’ MLC elections, Goud said the Congress is considering five names for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency and plans to support teachers’ association candidates in the Teachers’ MLC elections. Shortlisted names include V Narender Reddy, former DSP M Gangadar, and Velishala Rajender.
Regarding party restructuring, the TPCC chief revealed that the Congress has initiated the process of appointing new executive committees at state, district, and mandal levels, as well as replacing inactive district presidents. This reorganisation, as directed by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, is expected to be completed by January.