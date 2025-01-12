Permit farmers’ march against land acquisition for Pharma City: Telangana High Court

Justice Vijaysen Reddy noted that the initial restrictions appeared to violate Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantee the rights to freedom of expression and personal liberty. Observing that the petitioners are farmers whose lands are being acquired for the Pharma City project, the court emphasised that they cannot be deprived of their right to protest.

The court directed the protesters to ensure that individuals with criminal antecedents do not participate in the event. It also allowed the ACP and the Station House Officer, Green Pharma City police station, to impose reasonable restrictions if any law and order issues arise.

The writ petition challenged the prohibitory order, arguing that the right to protest is fundamental in a democratic society.

The farmers’ protest aims to raise awareness about the impact of the Pharma City project on their livelihood and to voice opposition to the acquisition of agricultural lands.