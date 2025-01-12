Permit farmers’ march against land acquisition for Pharma City: Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the authorities, represented by the Principal Secretary, Home department, along with senior police officials, to allow a peaceful march and awareness programme being organised by farmers opposing land acquisition for the proposed Pharma City.
The petitioners sought permission to conduct the march and distribute pamphlets at Nanaknagar village, Yacharam mandal. In an interim relief, the court suspended the impugned order dated January 2, issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ibrahimpatnam division, prohibiting the protest. The court adjourned the matter for further hearing on January 31.
Justice Vijaysen Reddy noted that the initial restrictions appeared to violate Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantee the rights to freedom of expression and personal liberty. Observing that the petitioners are farmers whose lands are being acquired for the Pharma City project, the court emphasised that they cannot be deprived of their right to protest.
The court directed the protesters to ensure that individuals with criminal antecedents do not participate in the event. It also allowed the ACP and the Station House Officer, Green Pharma City police station, to impose reasonable restrictions if any law and order issues arise.
The writ petition challenged the prohibitory order, arguing that the right to protest is fundamental in a democratic society.
The farmers’ protest aims to raise awareness about the impact of the Pharma City project on their livelihood and to voice opposition to the acquisition of agricultural lands.