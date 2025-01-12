Telangana govt cancels ticket hike, special shows for Game Changer

HYDERABAD: Days after the Telangana High Court ordered the government to review additional shows and hiking ticket prices for Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, the government on Saturday issued another memo, cancelling the permissions with effect from January 16.

In the memo, the government said it has withdrawn the earlier order, issued on January 8, for the screening of the movie with enhanced prices, with effect from January 16.

The issue of the memo was in response to the high court’s interim directions to the government to review the decision to enhance the ticket prices by Rs 150 for multiplex and Rs 100 for single theatres over and above regular prices, within 24 hours from the date of receipt of a copy of the order. The court also asked the government to ensure that in future, early morning shows will not be permitted only after public interest, health and safety are considered.

The memo said: “It is decided that early morning shows in future will not be permitted until public interest, health and safety are duly considered.”