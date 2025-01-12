Telangana govt told to enforce NGT ban on synthetic manja

The grievance was brought before the court by petitioner P Sanjay Narayan, who argued that the state government had failed to enforce the NGT’s order effectively. He expressed concern over the continued use of the hazardous material during the festival, posing risks to humans, animals and environment.

After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, the high court passed interim orders in favour of the petitioner and instructed the state authorities to enforce the ban rigorously. The court emphasised the importance of ensuring compliance with the NGT’s directive to safeguard public safety and environmental health.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearing on January 31.