Telangana govt told to enforce NGT ban on synthetic manja

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the Telangana government, represented by its Principal Secretaries of the Home and Environment departments, and the Director General of Police, to strictly implement the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order banning the use of synthetic manja (kite-flying thread) during the upcoming Sankranti festival.
The directive refers to the NGT’s order dated July 11, 2017, which prohibited the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase, and use of synthetic manja, nylon thread, and other similar synthetic materials used for kite flying, citing environmental and safety concerns.
The grievance was brought before the court by petitioner P Sanjay Narayan, who argued that the state government had failed to enforce the NGT’s order effectively. He expressed concern over the continued use of the hazardous material during the festival, posing risks to humans, animals and environment.
After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, the high court passed interim orders in favour of the petitioner and instructed the state authorities to enforce the ban rigorously. The court emphasised the importance of ensuring compliance with the NGT’s directive to safeguard public safety and environmental health.
The matter has been adjourned for further hearing on January 31.