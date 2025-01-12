Telangana launches free eye checkups for lorry drivers on NH 65 to boost road safety

NALGONDA: Recognising the critical role of driver vision in road safety, the district administration has launched a programme to offer free eye checkups and spectacles to lorry drivers on National Highway (NH) 65. This initiative, touted to be the first-of-its-kind in the state, aims to address the often-overlooked eye health needs of long-haul drivers. By providing accessible and timely eye care, the district aims to not only improve driver safety but also prevent accidents and save lives on one of the state’s busiest highways.

On January 5, Roads & Buildings (R&B) Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy inaugurated the initiative as part of Road Safety Month celebrations at Doon Punjabi Dhaba in Vattimarti, Chityala mandal.

The free eye check-up camps, also being conducted in Narketpally and Kattangur, aim to reduce accidents by addressing vision-related issues among drivers. From January 5 to 10, a total of 527 lorry drivers underwent eye examinations. A total of 263 of them were given free spectacles on the spot.

This is the first time such an initiative has been undertaken in Nalgonda district, offering free eye tests and immediate distribution of spectacles. Officials noted that an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 vehicles, including heavy trucks, ply both sides of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway daily. Poor eyesight among drivers is a significant factor contributing to accidents, they added.

In addition to eye check-ups, authorities are actively campaigning for drivers, including TGSRTC operators, to wear seat belts, adhere to traffic safety rules and comply with signals. The officials emphasised that 70% of accidents can be prevented if drivers and road users follow traffic regulations.

During the inauguration, the minister instructed District Collector Ila Tripathi to extend the programme by establishing similar camps in Kodad and Miryalaguda. He also assured full support from Prateek Foundation to sustain the initiative.