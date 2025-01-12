Three held for killing labourer with a brick

HYDERABAD: Miyapur police arrested three persons for allegedly murdering a labourer after hitting him with a cement brick on the head. The arrested are Gande Sumith (23), Sunil Maddanikar (25) and Premsagar Noudgi (24).

The police said the deceased, Keshav Bangar, is from Karnataka. He had come to Hyderabad around 15 days ago in pursuit of livelihood and would frequently visit labour adda for work.

On January 3, Keshav encountered the three accused who were in an inebriated state and threatened him to give them money for liquor. He informed the trio about his condition, but they were still not letting go of him, the police said, adding that the poor labourer was forced to pledge his mobile phone to arrange the liquor.

The next day while Sumith and Sunil were consuming liquor, the labourer came by and inquired about his phone. Instead of returning his belongings, they beat him and hit his head with a cement brick, killing Keshav instantly.