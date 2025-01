HYDERABAD: Asserting that the lack of strong political ideology was the main reason behind defections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, “Leaders are switching parties for posts. Students who follow party ideologies will remain loyal to their organisations. Revival of ideological student politics is the need of the hour.”

He clarified that he did not have any issues with anyone and was willing to work with all stakeholders for the sake of Telangana’s development. He urged all political parties to set aside differences and work together for the betterment of the state. “Cutting across party lines, we all must unite for Telangana,” Revanth added.

On Sunday, the chief minister released Unika, the autobiography of former governor Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao, in Hyderabad. Speaking at the event, Revanth said the government was made up of ruling and opposition parties, with 119 MLAs playing their roles. “The opposition’s job is to highlight government shortcomings. Sadly, we are losing the spirit of democracy,” he remarked.

He recalled how, in the past, Communist and BJP legislators gave suggestions during debates, even when they disagreed with the ruling party. Highlighting his government’s democratic approach, he said: “In the last 13 months, not a single opposition member has been expelled from the Assembly.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vidyasagar Rao emphasised the importance of a cordial relationship between the ruling and opposition parties for democracy to thrive. “While political parties may have different ideologies, there exists a cultural nationalism that binds them all. We must preserve and promote this spirit,” he said.

On the topic of the Musi redevelopment project, he said, “Reviving the Musi is essential and would also enhance Hyderabad’s beauty.”

The former governor also supported the creation of HYDRAA to protect Hyderabad’s water bodies, calling it a welcome step.