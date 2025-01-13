Congress ignoring its 7th guarantee: CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram
HYDERABAD: CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Sunday said that the Congress is ignoring its seventh guarantee of restoring liberty, the freedom of speech and expression, in the state.
Addressing the media here, Veerabhadram alleged that the Congress government has initiated only “name sake” measures such as razing down the iron fence at Pragathi Bhavan and renamed it as Praja Bhavan, and conducting Praja Darbar only to show that is is ensuring liberty, but the situation in the state is contrary to its claims.
“If liberty and freedom of speech and expression are ensured, there should not have been any preventive arrests of political leaders before the chief minister’s visit to certain places. This government is just copies the tactics adopted by the previous BRS regime,” he said.
The CPM leader also slammed the the Congress government for claiming that it initiated democratic dialogue with all political parties, saying that not even a single all-party meeting was held on major policy decisions taken by the government.
Responding to a query on the pre-poll alliance his party had with the Congress, he said: “CPM has no alliance with the Congress government. We supported Congress only to prevent the BJP winning.”
Stating that the state government was demolishing the houses of the poor under the pretext of establishing pharma clusters and Fourth City as well as lake protection, he said that his party would launch agitations if the state government continues to take arbitrary decisions.