Congress ignoring its 7th guarantee: CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram

HYDERABAD: CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Sunday said that the Congress is ignoring its seventh guarantee of restoring liberty, the freedom of speech and expression, in the state.

Addressing the media here, Veerabhadram alleged that the Congress government has initiated only “name sake” measures such as razing down the iron fence at Pragathi Bhavan and renamed it as Praja Bhavan, and conducting Praja Darbar only to show that is is ensuring liberty, but the situation in the state is contrary to its claims.

“If liberty and freedom of speech and expression are ensured, there should not have been any preventive arrests of political leaders before the chief minister’s visit to certain places. This government is just copies the tactics adopted by the previous BRS regime,” he said.